BRIEF-Energy Transfer, Sunoco Logistics sell minority stake in Bakken Pipeline

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Energy Transfer Partners Lp

* Energy Transfer and Sunoco Logistics announce sale of minority stake in Bakken Pipeline Project to Enbridge and Marathon Petroleum

* Signed an agreement to sell 36.75 pct of Bakken Pipeline Project to an entity jointly owned by Enbridge and Marathon Petroleum

* Says ETP and SXL plan to use proceeds from sale of equity interest in project to MarEn to pay down debt

* ETP and SXL will receive $1.2 billion and $800 million in cash at closing, respectively

* Says deal for $2 billion in cash