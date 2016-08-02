FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Energy Transfer, Sunoco Logistics sell minority stake in Bakken Pipeline
August 2, 2016 / 11:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Energy Transfer, Sunoco Logistics sell minority stake in Bakken Pipeline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Energy Transfer Partners Lp

* Energy Transfer and Sunoco Logistics announce sale of minority stake in Bakken Pipeline Project to Enbridge and Marathon Petroleum

* Signed an agreement to sell 36.75 pct of Bakken Pipeline Project to an entity jointly owned by Enbridge and Marathon Petroleum

* Says ETP and SXL plan to use proceeds from sale of equity interest in project to MarEn to pay down debt

* ETP and SXL will receive $1.2 billion and $800 million in cash at closing, respectively

* Says deal for $2 billion in cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
