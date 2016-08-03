FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-GAM Holding H1 net profit down 34 pct at CHF 53.3 million
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
North Korea
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
Energy & Environment
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 3, 2016 / 5:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-GAM Holding H1 net profit down 34 pct at CHF 53.3 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - GAM Holding AG :

* H1 2016 underlying pre-tax profit 55.0 million Swiss francs ($56.99 million)

* H1 IFRS net profit at 53.3 million francs, 34 pct lower versus H1 2015 and 7 pct lower versus H2 2015

* H1 group assets under management of 113.5 billion francs, down 5 pct from 31 December 2015

* H1 net fee and commission income fell 23 pct to 232.8 million francs mainly as a result of significantly lower performance fees

* Market environment is expected to be difficult for remainder of 2016

* Committed to our financial targets of increasing diluted underlying earnings per share in excess of 10 pct on an annualised basis

* Sees achieving an operating margin of 35-40 pct over five to eight-year business cycle Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9651 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.