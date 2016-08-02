BRIEF-Plantronics sees Q2 non-gaap diluted eps $0.73 to $0.8

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Plantronics Inc

* Plantronics inc qtrly net revenues were $223.1 million, an increase of 8% compared with $206.4 million

* Plantronics inc qtrly gaap diluted earnings per share was $0.62

* Gaap diluted eps was $0.76

* Plantronics inc sees q2 net revenues of $215 million to $225 million

* Plantronics inc sees q2 gaap diluted eps of $0.51 to $0.61

* Sees Q2 Non-Gaap diluted eps of $0.73 to $0.8

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.70, revenue view $216.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Announcing a new 1 million share repurchase program

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.78, revenue view $217.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Enterprise net revenues grew by 3% to $155.9 million in q1 of fiscal year 2017

* Enterprise net revenues grew by 3% to $155.9 million in q1 of fiscal year 2017

* Consumer net revenues grew by 23% to $67.2 million in q1 of fiscal year 2017