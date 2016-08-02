FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-U.S. Silica Q2 revenue falls 21 percent to $117 million
#Market News
August 2, 2016 / 8:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-U.S. Silica Q2 revenue falls 21 percent to $117 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Silica Holdings Inc

* Q2 revenue fell 21 percent to $117 million

* Says anticipates that its capital expenditures for 2016 will be in range of $28 million to $33 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.22, revenue view $115.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 loss per share $0.19

* Due to current lack of visibility in oil and gas business, company will continue to refrain from providing guidance for adjusted ebitda Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

