a year ago
BRIEF-Newfield Exploration reports Q2 adjusted EPS $0.32
#Market News
August 3, 2016 / 12:16 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Newfield Exploration reports Q2 adjusted EPS $0.32

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Newfield Exploration Co

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.32

* Qtrly oil, gas and ngl revenues $381 million versus $469 million

* Newfield exploration reports results for q2 2016

* Newfield exploration co qtrly earnings per share $3.36

* Sees 2016 domestic net production to be 53 - 54.5 MMBOE

* Sees 2016 Total Company Net Production Guidance Was Raised To 58-59.5 mmboe

* Company's 2016 capital budget was increased to $700 - $750 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.15, revenue view $404.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
