a year ago
BRIEF-U.S. Silica to acquire logistics solutions provider Sandbox Enterprises
#Market News
August 2, 2016 / 9:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-U.S. Silica to acquire logistics solutions provider Sandbox Enterprises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Silica Holdings Inc

* Transaction will be financed using a combination of $75 million of cash on hand and approximately 4.2 million u.s. Silica common shares

* Deal expected to be modestly accretive to 2016 eps and generate eps accretion of $0.20 to $0.30 in 2017

* Deal for $218.3 million.

* To achieve potential synergies through direct loading of sand into containers from co's oklahoma and texas-based regional sand mines

* u.s. Silica to acquire logistics solutions provider sandbox enterprises Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

