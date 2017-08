Aug 2 (Reuters) - Aurico Metals Inc.

* Aurico Metals announces C$10 million bought deal equity financing

* Net proceeds to be used to fund potential acquisition of additional royalties, advancement of permitting activities among others

* Underwriters have agreed to buy on a bought deal basis, 10,000,000 common shares at a price of c$1.00 per common share