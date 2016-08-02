FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Ormat Tech says expect 2016 adjusted EBITDA between $310 mln and $320 mln
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
North Korea
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
Energy & Environment
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 2, 2016 / 9:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Ormat Tech says expect 2016 adjusted EBITDA between $310 mln and $320 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Ormat Technologies Inc

* Ormat technologies inc qtrly total revenues of $159.9 million, up 13.8% compared to q2 of 2015

* Ormat technologies reports a double-digit growth in revenues, net income, and adjusted ebitda in the second quarter

* Ormat technologies inc q2 shr $0.49

* Ormat technologies inc q2 revenue $159.9 mln vs i/b/e/s view $152.9 mln

* Ormat technologies inc q2 shr view $0.42 -- thomson reuters i/b/e/s

* Ormat technologies inc sets quarterly dividend of $0.07/shr

* Ormat technologies inc - reiterate our revenue guidance and expect full-year 2016 total revenue of between $620 mln and $640 mln

* Ormat technologies inc says now expect 2016 adjusted ebitda of between $310 mln and $320 mln for full year

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.