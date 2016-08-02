FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Modine Manufacturing Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.21
August 2, 2016 / 10:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Modine Manufacturing Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.21

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Modine Manufacturing Co

* Q1 earnings per share $0.18

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.83, revenue view $1.34 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.21

* Q1 sales $347.2 million

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.77 to $0.87

* Sees Full 2017 Fiscal Year-Over-Year Sales Down 1 Percent To Up 3 Percent

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.18, revenue view $336.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Modine Manufacturing Co CEO says "we will continue to maintain a culture of cost discipline for remainder of fiscal 2017" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

