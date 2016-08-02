FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sturm Ruger enters agreement with Christopher Killoy
August 2, 2016 / 9:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sturm Ruger enters agreement with Christopher Killoy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Sturm Ruger & Co Inc

* On august 1, entered into an agreement with christopher j. Killoy who will become chief executive officer of company on may 9, 2017

* Entered transition services and consulting agreement with michael fifer who will resign as ceo of company on may 9, 2017

* Agreement provides for killoy to continue as president through may 8, 2017, anticipates that killoy will serve as ceo thereafter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
