FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Genworth Financial Q2 earnings per share $0.34
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
North Korea
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
Energy & Environment
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 2, 2016 / 9:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Genworth Financial Q2 earnings per share $0.34

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Genworth Financial Inc

* Genworth financial announces second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.34

* Genworth financial inc says net investment income decreased to $779 million in quarter, down from $789 million in prior quarter

* Genworth financial inc says in q2 life insurance had net operating income of $31 million, compared with $31 million in prior quarter and $22 million in prior year

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.21, revenue view $2.08 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 operating earnings per share $0.25

* "additional steps taken toward repatriation of bermuda subsidiary"

* Genworth financial inc says in q2 u.s. Mi net operating income was $61 million, compared with $61 million in prior quarter and $49 million in prior year

* Qtrly revenue total revenues $2.24 billion versus $2.16 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.