a year ago
#Market News
August 2, 2016 / 10:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Andrew Peller says to implement 3-for-1 share split and dividend reinvestment plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Andrew Peller Ltd

* Andrew peller limited to implement 3-for-1 share split and dividend reinvestment plan

* Approved three-for-one share split for both company's class a and class b common shares

* Under drip, registered class a shareholders can elect to have 100% of dividends reinvested to purchase additional class a common shares

* Board has approved implementation of a dividend reinvestment plan (drip) for class a shares effective on september 9, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

