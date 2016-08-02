BRIEF-Pacific Gas and Electric updates about criminal trial alleging violation of safety standards

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Pacific Gas and Electric Co

* Pacific Gas and Electric-government filed dismissal notice of alternative fines act sentencing claims with court presiding over criminal trial against unit

* Court has stated if co consents to dismissal, court is prepared to grant government leave to dismiss Alternative Fines Act sentencing allegations

* In response, utility has stated that it consents to dismissal of the allegations.

* Based on superseding indictment's allegation utility derived gross gains of about $281 million, potential maximum alternative fine to be about $562 million

