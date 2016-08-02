FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Pacific Gas and Electric updates about criminal trial alleging violation of safety standards
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
North Korea
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
Energy & Environment
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 2, 2016 / 10:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Pacific Gas and Electric updates about criminal trial alleging violation of safety standards

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Pacific Gas and Electric Co

* Pacific Gas and Electric-government filed dismissal notice of alternative fines act sentencing claims with court presiding over criminal trial against unit

* Court has stated if co consents to dismissal, court is prepared to grant government leave to dismiss Alternative Fines Act sentencing allegations

* In response, utility has stated that it consents to dismissal of the allegations.

* Based on superseding indictment's allegation utility derived gross gains of about $281 million, potential maximum alternative fine to be about $562 million

* government filed dismissal notice of alternative fines act sentencing claims with court presiding over criminal trial against unit

* Notice indicating with leave of court, government dismisses alternative fines act sentencing allegations in superseding indictment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.