Aug 3 (Reuters) - Kakuzi Ltd :

* HY ended June 2016 loss before income tax of 51.6 million shillings versus profit of 3.6 million shillings year ago

* HY sales of 437.3 million shillings versus 420.2 million shillings year ago

* Says directors do not recommend the payment of an interim dividend (2015:nil) Source: j.mp/2ayPvhj Further company coverage: