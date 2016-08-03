FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-S&T H1 EBITDA up 21 percent to 13.1 million euros
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
North Korea
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
Energy & Environment
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Computer Hardware
August 3, 2016 / 5:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-S&T H1 EBITDA up 21 percent to 13.1 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - S&T AG :

* Increase its sales in first half of 2016 to 196.4 million euros ($220.13 million), up from first half of 2015's 188.2 million euros

* H1 EBITDA up 21 percent to 13.1 million euros (PY: 10.8 million euros)

* Order backlog grew strongly in first six months of 2016, coming to 198.6 million euros as of June 30, 2016 (January 1, 2016: 181.0 million euros)

* Maintaining its forecast that sales will reach 500 million euros

* Further acceleration of growth and an increase in sales of more than 15 percent in 2017 seems realistic

* Management expects financial year 2016 to see a successful setting forth of course of expansion group has launched

* Rise in profits is set to exceed that of sales Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8922 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.