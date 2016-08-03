FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Hunter Douglas H1 net profit up 8.1 pct at USD 83.7 million
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
North Korea
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
Energy & Environment
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Electronics
August 3, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Hunter Douglas H1 net profit up 8.1 pct at USD 83.7 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Hunter Douglas NV :

* H1 sales USD 1,306.3 million, 3.7 pct higher

* H1 income from operations: USD 114.2 million, 18.5 pct higher than USD 96.4 million in the first half of 2015

* H1 EBITDA USD 154.0 million versus USD 140.1 million year ago

* H1 net profit USD 83.7 million versus USD 77.4 million year ago

* Capital expenditures were USD 32 million compared with USD 25 million in the first half of 2015

* For the full year capital expenditures are expected to be approximately USD 55 million and depreciation USD 70 million Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.