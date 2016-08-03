BRIEF-Hunter Douglas H1 net profit up 8.1 pct at USD 83.7 million

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Hunter Douglas NV :

* H1 sales USD 1,306.3 million, 3.7 pct higher

* H1 income from operations: USD 114.2 million, 18.5 pct higher than USD 96.4 million in the first half of 2015

* H1 EBITDA USD 154.0 million versus USD 140.1 million year ago

* H1 net profit USD 83.7 million versus USD 77.4 million year ago

* Capital expenditures were USD 32 million compared with USD 25 million in the first half of 2015

* For the full year capital expenditures are expected to be approximately USD 55 million and depreciation USD 70 million