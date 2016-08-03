FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Non-Standard Finance says Brexit may increase demand for its products
August 3, 2016 / 6:21 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Non-Standard Finance says Brexit may increase demand for its products

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Non-standard Finance Plc

* H1 normalised revenue1 of 31.3 mln stg (2015: nil); reported revenue of 29.1 mln stg (2015: nil)

* H1 normalised adjusted operating profit1 of 3.9 mln stg (2015: loss of 0.9 mln stg)

* Maiden half year dividend declared totalling 1 mln stg (2015: nil) or 0.3p per share (2015: nil)

* Britain's decision to leave EU may increase demand for our products if mainstream lenders seek to tighten credit further

* Group's performance to-date underpins our confidence in full year outlook

* Since end of June 2016, each of our businesses has continued to deliver loan book growth

* Any tightening of credit by mainstream financial institutions in response to market volatility may present further opportunities for group as consumers seek alternative sources of credit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

