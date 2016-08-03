BRIEF-Dogi signs contract to buy Generos de Punto Treiss SL

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Dogi International Fabrics SA :

* Says that the company and its shareholder Businessgate SL have signed a contract to buy Generos de Punto Treiss SL

* Treiss value in transaction ascended to 7 million euros ($7.85 million)

* The transaction includes additional variable payment of 4.5 million euros subject to business evolution in two years

* The operation will be financed with debt and Dogi's own resources Source text for Eikon:

