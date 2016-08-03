FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Intershop Communications H1 net loss widens to EUR 1.6 mln
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
North Korea
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
Energy & Environment
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
August 3, 2016 / 6:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Intershop Communications H1 net loss widens to EUR 1.6 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Intershop Communications AG :

* Positive EBIT in Q2; half-year EBIT still negative at -1.3 million euros

* H1 revenues of 16.3 million euros ($18.27 million) (previous year: 21.0 million euros)

* H1 result came in at -1.6 million euros (previous year: -0.6 million euros)

* EBIT for first six months of 2016 were still negative at -1.3 million euros (previous year: -0.5 million euros)

* We are optimistic about second half of year and maintain our forecast for full year in view of our large pipeline of orders - CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8922 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.