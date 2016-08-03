BRIEF-Moody's says Brexit vote to negatively affect UK commercial real estate market

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Moody's

* Foresee any negative investment sentiment from Brexit to impact secondary quality property

* Anticipate new UK-EU trade agreement, UK GDP growth of 1.8% in long run, average UK commercial real estate values to decline by up to 10%

* Expects central london office market to suffer greatest initial impact due to large presence of financial and professional service companies

* Brexit vote to negatively affect uk commercial real estate market

* Expects credit consequences will materialise over medium term, depending on time frame as well as outcome of negotiations between UK and EU Source text for Eikon: nMDY6wbq1W (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)