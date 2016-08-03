FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Poland's Pekao says could match 2015 profit this year
August 3, 2016 / 8:26 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Poland's Pekao says could match 2015 profit this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Bank Pekao :

* The chief executive of Poland's No.2 lender Pekao, Luigi Lovaglio, said on Wednesday that he expects the bank to match its 2015 net profit of 2.29 billion zlotys ($593.7 million) this year.

* "We are on the right path to reach the target we set at the start of this year, which was to achieve a result close to that of 2015," Lovaglio told a news conference.

* Earlier on Wednesday, Pekao said it posted a 12 percent rise year-on-year in its second-quarter net profit, beating analysts' forecasts thanks to proceeds related to the sale of Visa Europe and higher-than-expected fee income. Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8573 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko)

