FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Sygnis H1 revenues up by 63% to 319 thousand euros
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
North Korea
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
Energy & Environment
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
August 3, 2016 / 9:01 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sygnis H1 revenues up by 63% to 319 thousand euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Sygnis AG :

* In the first half of 2016, revenues increased significantly by 63% to 319 thousand euros ($357,248.10), compared to 196 thousand euros for the same period in 2015

* H1 net loss improved by 24% or 464 thousand euros

* H1 operating results improved by 23 % to 1,437 thousand euros (H1 2015: 1,877 thousand euros)

* Given that the integration process of expedeon into sygnis has just started, the company is currently not able to publish any detailed consolidated forecast for the remainder of the year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8929 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.