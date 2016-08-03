FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Standard Chartered posts $1 bln underlying pretax profits, equity returns up
August 3, 2016 / 9:36 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Standard Chartered posts $1 bln underlying pretax profits, equity returns up

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered Plc

* H1 adjusted basic EPS 0.142 usd versus 0.524 usd loss in H2 2015

* Cost savings are funding investment plans, which will increase throughout rest of year

* Normalised return on ordinary shareholders' equity of 2.1 per cent (H2 2015: negative 6.2 percent)

* Common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio of 13.1 percent slightly above group's 12-13 percent target range

* "continue to cooperate fully with US and UK authorities in ongoing investigations that we have previously disclosed."

* Exited $674 million gross loans

* It is likely take us longer to deliver return on equity we set out in november

* José Viñals will be appointed as new chairman of group

* Eventual outcome of regulatory reforms to finalise banks' capital requirements is unclear

* We have approximately $30 billion of RWAS to restructure or reposition to improve returns in Korea and in our two businesses in Indonesia

* In first half we have added over 40,000 priority clients and have seen income from this segment increase as a percentage of total retail banking income to 38 per cent.

* "Is looking at practical implications of Brexit on our portfolios and clients - both in UK and non-UK exposures."

* "seeing signs of stress following recent commodity price volatility"

* Half year results 2016

* Underlying profit before tax of $1.0bn

* Underlying operating expenses of $4.0bn - tightly controlled and down 13 per cent year-on-year excluding regulatory costs

* Underlying operating income of $6.8bn

* Board has not declared an interim ordinary dividend for 2016

* Uncertainty following UK's referendum on eu membership may impact global growth

* On track to deliver gross cost efficiencies in excess of $1 billion in 2016

* Liquidity coverage ratio above 100 per cent (H2 2015: above 100 percent)

* We expect 2016 performance to remain subdued

* José will join as chairman designate on 3 October and will become chairman and join board on 1 december

* We also continue to experience elevated loan impairment, albeit at a substantially reduced level compared to 2015.

* We have a multi-year plan to invest $250 million to upgrade our underlying technology and core banking platform to improve quality and breadth of our service.

* Restructuring charges of $115m - total charges to date are almost $2bn, or two thirds of our estimate of around $3bn

* Not possible to predict the extent of liabilities or other adverse consequences from investigation by us authorites over possible historical violations of us sanctions laws and regulations

* The significant half-on-half decline in expenses is due to the inclusion of the UK bank levy charge of $440 million in the second half of 2015. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
