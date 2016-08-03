FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Magellan Petroleum to enter the LNG business
August 3, 2016 / 10:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Magellan Petroleum to enter the LNG business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Magellan Petroleum Corp

* Entered into merger with Tellurian Investments Inc, a private co focused on development of mid-scale LNG on U.S. Gulf coast

* Announces strategic merger and enters the LNG business

* Board of directors of each company has unanimously approved terms of agreement

* Magellan will issue about 122 million shares of common stock to Tellurian shareholders

* Tellurian is led by Charif Souki, former founder, chairman, CEO of Cheniere Energy and Martin Houston, former COO of BG Group Plc

* Each share of Tellurian will be converted into right to receive 1.30 shares of Magellan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

