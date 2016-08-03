FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Polytec Holding H1 sales up 4.8 pct to 326.3 million euros
August 3, 2016 / 6:00 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Polytec Holding H1 sales up 4.8 pct to 326.3 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Polytec Holding AG :

* In first half-year 2016, consolidated sales of Polytec Group went up by 4.8 percent to 326.3 million euros ($365.75 million) (H1 2015: 311.3 million euros)

* Group EBIT was increased by 11.5 percent in first six months of 2016 to stand at 20.3 million euros (H1 2015: 18.2 million euros)

* In first six months of 2016, generated a net profit of 13.0 million euros

* Anticipates consolidated sales growth in 2016 financial year and a significant improvement in results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8921 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

