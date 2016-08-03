BRIEF-Millennium & Copthorne says UK referendum intensified uncertainty

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Millennium & Copthorne Hotels Plc
* H1 revpar (reported currency) at 67.91 stg versus 68.28 stg year earlier
* H1 profit before tax 56 mln stg versus 62 mln stg year earlier
* Interim dividend 2.08p versus 2.08p year earlier
* UK referendum vote to leave EU, together with recent terrorist activity, has further intensified uncertainty over direction of global economy - Chairman
* Are adopting a prudent strategy including a review of capital expenditure - Chairman