a year ago
BRIEF-Game Digital sees FY revenue about 815 mln stg
August 3, 2016 / 6:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Game Digital sees FY revenue about 815 mln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Game Digital Plc

* Market trends experienced in first half of year have continued into our second half, with a challenging UK trading environment set against good growth in Spain

* On a statutory basis, group revenues for 53 weeks ended July 30 2016 are expected to be approximately 815 mln stg (2015: 866.6 mln stg).

* Gross transaction value was broadly flat in second half at 316.8 mln stg (H2 2015: 318.3 mln stg)

* Expects to report an adjusted EBITDA for 53 weeks ended July 30 2016 within range of current market expectations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

