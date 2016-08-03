FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Ringkjøbing Landbobank Q2 pre-tax profit up at DKK 168 million
August 3, 2016 / 6:51 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Ringkjøbing Landbobank Q2 pre-tax profit up at DKK 168 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Ringkjøbing Landbobank A/S :

* Q2 total core income 248 million Danish crowns ($37.35 million) versus 244 million crowns year ago

* Q2 loan losses 13 million crowns versus 14 million crowns year ago

* Q2 pre-tax profit 168 million crowns versus 143 million crowns year ago

* Expectations for core earnings for all of 2016 are adjusted upward to a 525 - 600 million crowns range

* Upward adjustment of expectations for the full year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6395 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

