a year ago
BRIEF-Moody's changes outlook on Spain's banking system to stable from positive as challenges to profitability emerge
August 3, 2016 / 7:01 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Moody's changes outlook on Spain's banking system to stable from positive as challenges to profitability emerge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Moody's on Spain's banking system:

* Moody's changes outlook on Spain's banking system to stable from positive as challenges to profitability emerge

* Healthy economy is helping Spain's lenders to improve asset risk

* Domestic economy to grow at a healthy 2.9% rate in 2016 and 2.0% in 2017

* Expects profitability to remain stable over the outlook period

* Expects stock of repossessed real-estate assets to start reducing on back of improved housing dynamics

* Expects Spanish banks' asset quality to continue to improve over the outlook period Source text - (bit.ly/2aQ5KLI) (Bengaluru Newsroom)

