BRIEF-Moody's says maintains its stable outlook on Dutch banking system

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Moody's:

* Forecasts growth pace in coming years of 1.8% in 2016 and 2% in 2017

* Maintains its stable outlook on dutch banking system

* Expresses expectation of how bank creditworthiness will evolve in Netherlands over the next 12-18 months

* Expect Dutch loan performance to remain broadly stable

* Banks in netherlands remain heavily reliant on wholesale funding, credit weakness that reflects large mortgage books with little amortisation

* Dutch bank profits are unlikely to increase further over the outlook horizon because it expects limited growth in lending

* Stable outlook reflects expectation that Netherlands banks will continue to benefit from the recovery in the domestic economy Source text - (bit.ly/2awVndI) (Bengaluru Newsroom)