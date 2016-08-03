FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Moody's says maintains its stable outlook on Dutch banking system
August 3, 2016 / 8:26 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Moody's says maintains its stable outlook on Dutch banking system

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Moody's:

* Forecasts growth pace in coming years of 1.8% in 2016 and 2% in 2017

* Maintains its stable outlook on dutch banking system

* Expresses expectation of how bank creditworthiness will evolve in Netherlands over the next 12-18 months

* Expect Dutch loan performance to remain broadly stable

* Banks in netherlands remain heavily reliant on wholesale funding, credit weakness that reflects large mortgage books with little amortisation

* Dutch bank profits are unlikely to increase further over the outlook horizon because it expects limited growth in lending

* Stable outlook reflects expectation that Netherlands banks will continue to benefit from the recovery in the domestic economy Source text - (bit.ly/2awVndI) (Bengaluru Newsroom)

