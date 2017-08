Aug 3 (Reuters) - Voya Financial Inc:

* Q2 operating earnings per share $0.79

* Total assets under management (AUM) of $276 billion as of June 30, 2016

* Qtrly book value per share (excluding AOCI) of $59.44