FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Iteris appoints Kyle Cerminara as member of board
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
North Korea
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
Energy & Environment
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 3, 2016 / 10:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Iteris appoints Kyle Cerminara as member of board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Iteris Inc

* On July 29, co entered agreement with investor group that currently beneficially owns about 7.2 percent of company's outstanding common stock; Agreed to adopt resolution in accordance with bylaws to increase size of board of directors of company from seven to eight directors

* Agreed to reduce size of board to 7 or 6 directors if independent director is not selected before filing of proxy for 2016 annual meeting

* Pursuant to agreement company agreed to nominate a company slate of directors for election at company's 2016 annual meeting

* To fill newly created vacancy on board by appointing Kyle Cerminara as a member of board, effective August 1, 2016

* To retain a recruiting firm to locate a qualified independent director to join board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.