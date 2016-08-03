FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Polish ING unit's CEO says may be interested in acquisitions
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
North Korea
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
Energy & Environment
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 3, 2016 / 11:36 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Polish ING unit's CEO says may be interested in acquisitions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - ING Bank Slaski SA :

* The Polish unit of ING, ING Bank Slaski , may be interested in acquisitions, but organic growth remains its priority, the chief executive of ING Bank Slaski, Brunon Bartkiewicz said on Wednesday.

* "Organic growth is (our) priority, but it may be strengthened by investment buys. For many years we were excluded from this channel, but the limits have been removed in this respect. We have full freedom of maneuver," Bartkiewicz told reporters.

* Sources told Reuters earlier this year that ING Bank Slaski is interested in buying the Polish division of Austrian bank Raiffeisen. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Marcin Goettig)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.