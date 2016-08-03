BRIEF-Polish ING unit's CEO says may be interested in acquisitions

Aug 3 (Reuters) - ING Bank Slaski SA :

* The Polish unit of ING, ING Bank Slaski , may be interested in acquisitions, but organic growth remains its priority, the chief executive of ING Bank Slaski, Brunon Bartkiewicz said on Wednesday.

* "Organic growth is (our) priority, but it may be strengthened by investment buys. For many years we were excluded from this channel, but the limits have been removed in this respect. We have full freedom of maneuver," Bartkiewicz told reporters.

* Sources told Reuters earlier this year that ING Bank Slaski is interested in buying the Polish division of Austrian bank Raiffeisen. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Marcin Goettig)