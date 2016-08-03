FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-El Paso Electric reports qtrly operating revenue of $217.9 mln
August 3, 2016 / 10:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-El Paso Electric reports qtrly operating revenue of $217.9 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - El Paso Electric Co

* Earnings guidance for 2016 with a range of $2.20 to $2.50 per basic share.

* El paso electric co qtrly operating revenues $217.9 million versus $219.5 million; qtrly earnings per share $0.55

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Middle of 2016 earnings guidance range assumes normal weather for remainder of year, puct approves unopposed settlement during h2 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

