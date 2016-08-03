FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Spectra Energy reports Q2 EPS $0.21 from controlling interests
August 3, 2016 / 10:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Spectra Energy reports Q2 EPS $0.21 from controlling interests

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Spectra Energy Corp

* Quarterly net income from controlling interests was $149 million, or $0.21 diluted earnings per share

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.27, revenue view $1.26 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* For quarter, ongoing net income from controlling interests was $169 million, or $0.24 diluted earnings per share

* Quarterly operating revenues $ 1,159 million $ 1,192 million

* Says Spectra Energy Partners Q2 operating revenue $618 million versus $603 million last year

* Q2 2016 dividend of $0.405 per share

* Says continue to expect full year dividend coverage of 1.2 times for quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

