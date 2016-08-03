FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Allergan announces sale of Anda distribution business to Teva
August 3, 2016 / 11:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Allergan announces sale of Anda distribution business to Teva

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Allergan Plc :

* For Q2 of 2016, Anda is expected to contribute approximately $375 million in net revenues excluding sales of Allergan's branded products

* For Q2 of 2016, Anda is expected to contribute approximately $0.05 in earnings per share

* Allergan announces sale of Anda distribution business to Teva Pharmaceuticals

* Allergan Plc says deal valued at $500 million

* Anda to be reported as discontinued operations beginning with Q2 2016 earnings report on August 8, 2016

* For full year 2016, Anda is expected to contribute approximately $1.5 billion in third-party net revenue and approximately $0.15 in EPS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

