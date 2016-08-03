BRIEF-Kate Spade Q2 adjusted EPS $0.11 from continuing operations

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Kate Spade & Co :
* Q2 earnings per share $0.19 from continuing operations
* Q2 sales rose 13.7 percent to $320 million
* Q2 2016 direct-to-consumer comparable sales growth was 4%, or 1% excluding ecommerce
* Sees FY net sales $1.370 billion - $1.400 billion
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.78, revenue view $1.41 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees DTC comparable sales growth for FY 2016 high single-digit to low double-digit growth
* Updates full year 2016 guidance
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.11 from continuing operations
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.14, revenue view $318.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY diluted earnings per share $0.63 - $0.70
* Sees FY 2016 capital expenditures $65 million - $70mln