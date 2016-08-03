FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tokai Pharmaceuticals appoints John S. Mcbride CFO
August 3, 2016 / 12:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Tokai Pharmaceuticals appoints John S. Mcbride CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Tokai Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Lee H. Kalowski, chief financial officer will cease employment effective august 31, 2016 - SEC filing

* CFO, EVP, business operations and general counsel, will cease employment in relation to previously announced workforce reduction

* Previously announced retirement of Karen J. Ferrante, chief medical officer, will become effective on august 31, 2016

* Appointed John S. Mcbride chief financial officer effective September 1, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

