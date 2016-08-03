FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-DineEquity reports Q2 adjusted EPS of $1.59
#Market News
August 3, 2016 / 12:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-DineEquity reports Q2 adjusted EPS of $1.59

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Dineequity Inc :

* Dineequity Inc Reports second quarter fiscal 2016 results

* Qtrly domestic system-wide comparable same-restaurant sales increased 0.2% at ihop and declined 4.2% at Applebee's

* Revised ihop's comparable same-restaurant sales performance to range between positive 0.5% and positive 2.0% for 2016

* For FY 2016 co reiterated expectations for capital expenditures to be roughly $8 million

* Dineequity reiterates its financial performance guidance for fiscal 2016

* Qtrly ihop's domestic system-wide comparable same restaurant sales increased 0.2% for Q2 of 2016

* Qtrly Applebee's domestic system-wide comparable same-restaurant sales declined 4.2% for q2 of 2016

* Qtrly gaap EPS of $1.45

* Qtrly adjusted EPS (non-gaap) of $1.59

* Revised Applebee's comparable same-restaurant sales performance to range between negative 3.0% and negative 4.5% for fiscal 2016

* Dineequity inc says revised expectations for franchise segment profit to be between $342 million and $352 million for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
