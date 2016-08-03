FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Poland's Pekao may attract foreign interest -ING Polish unit head
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
North Korea
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
Energy & Environment
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 3, 2016 / 11:16 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Poland's Pekao may attract foreign interest -ING Polish unit head

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - ING Bank Slaski SA :

* The chief executive of the Polish unit of ING, ING Bank Slaski, told reporters on Wednesday that if Bank Pekao is put up for sale by its Italian owner Unicredit, it may attract interest from foreign banks.

* "There is demand to enter markets such as Poland, because Poland still looks very attractive. One just has to look at indicators," ING Bank Slaski CEO Brunon Bartkiewicz said.

* "Pekao is too big for funds, or investors from outside the (banking) sector ... but for a large banking group which would like to expand its activities in this part of Europe it (Pekao) could be an attractive buy," Bartkiewicz said.

* UniCredit is considering selling its entire stake in Bank Pekao, Bloomberg reported in July, citing people familiar with the matter. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Adrian Croft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.