BRIEF-Poland's Pekao may attract foreign interest -ING Polish unit head

* The chief executive of the Polish unit of ING, ING Bank Slaski, told reporters on Wednesday that if Bank Pekao is put up for sale by its Italian owner Unicredit, it may attract interest from foreign banks.

* "There is demand to enter markets such as Poland, because Poland still looks very attractive. One just has to look at indicators," ING Bank Slaski CEO Brunon Bartkiewicz said.

* "Pekao is too big for funds, or investors from outside the (banking) sector ... but for a large banking group which would like to expand its activities in this part of Europe it (Pekao) could be an attractive buy," Bartkiewicz said.

* UniCredit is considering selling its entire stake in Bank Pekao, Bloomberg reported in July, citing people familiar with the matter.