a year ago
BRIEF-Penn National Gaming buys social casino game developer Rocket Games
#Market News
August 3, 2016 / 11:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Penn National Gaming buys social casino game developer Rocket Games

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Penn National Gaming Inc

* Deal for approximately $60 million cash

* Following transaction rocket will continue to be headquartered in san francisco and existing management team will continue

* Penn national gaming acquires leading social casino game developer, rocket games, for $60 million in accretive transaction

* Transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to penn national's operating results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
