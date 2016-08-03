BRIEF-Penn National Gaming buys social casino game developer Rocket Games

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Penn National Gaming Inc

* Deal for approximately $60 million cash

* Following transaction rocket will continue to be headquartered in san francisco and existing management team will continue

* Penn national gaming acquires leading social casino game developer, rocket games, for $60 million in accretive transaction

* Transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to penn national's operating results