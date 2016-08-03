FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Sinclair qtrly earnings per share $0.52
August 3, 2016 / 12:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sinclair qtrly earnings per share $0.52

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc :

* Sees Q3 media revenues, before barter, are expected to be approximately $649.2 million to $663.2 million

* Sees FY barter and trade revenue is expected to be approximately $126 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.52, revenue view $658.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly total revenues increased 20.3% to $666.5 million, versus $554.2 million in prior year period

* Qtrly diluted earnings per common share were $0.52

* Barter and trade revenue are expected to be approximately $29 million in Q3 of 2016

* Sees Q3 capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $30 million

* Sees FY capital expenditures are expected to be $95 million to $100 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

