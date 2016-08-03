FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Newfield to sell its Texas assets for nearly $390 mln
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
North Korea
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
Energy & Environment
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 3, 2016 / 12:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Newfield to sell its Texas assets for nearly $390 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Newfield Exploration Co :

* Newfield signs agreements to sell its Texas assets for nearly $390 million

* Announced signing of two separate purchase and sale agreements to divest substantially all of its assets in Texas

* Transactions include Newfield's unconventional assets in eagle ford shale and conventional natural gas assets in south and west Texas

* Proceeds from sale of Texas assets will replenish cash balance, position for timely acceleration of "stack development"

* Second agreement for conventional natural gas assets in south Texas was signed with an undisclosed party

* Newfield signs agreements to sell its Texas assets for nearly $390 million

* Newfield expects to update its 2016 production guidance upon closing of two transactions

* Expects to update its 2016 production guidance upon closing of these two transactions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.