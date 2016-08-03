FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Meritor Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.57 from continuing operations
#Market News
August 3, 2016 / 12:26 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Meritor Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.57 from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Meritor Inc

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.57 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share $0.46 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share $0.45

* Q3 sales $841 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.43, revenue view $836.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share about $1.60 from continuing operations

* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.56, revenue view $3.25 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 revenue about $3.225 billion

* Board of directors approves new authorizations for up to $150 million debt and $100 million equity repurchases Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
