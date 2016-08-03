FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 3, 2016 / 1:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-AIG says it may be some time before requirements associated with Brexit are known - Conf Call

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - American International Group Inc

* Says in case of Brexit, we believe we're well positioned given branch structure

* Says it may be some time before the requirements associated with Brexit are known and any potential economic impact from Brexit materializes

* Says for our annuity businesses we expect the primary impact to be be a decline in volumes

* Says we will continue to be very thoughtful about the property business we do write

* Says expect that 2017 premiums overall will not significantly grow from the level we close out at the end of 2016 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

