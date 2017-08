Aug 3 (Reuters) - Dish Network Corp :

* Dish Network places offering of $2.5 billion in convertible notes

* Net proceeds of offering to be used for strategic transactions, which may include wireless and spectrum-related strategic transactions

* Dish Network Corp says notes will mature on August 15, 2026 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)