Aug 3 (Reuters) - Fifth Third Bancorp :

* On August 2 co entered into a share repurchase agreement with Wells Fargo Bank, National Association - SEC filing

* Pursuant to agreement, fifth third will purchase approximately $240 million of its outstanding common stock Source text: (bit.ly/2aIpfmS) Further company coverage: