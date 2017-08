Aug 3 (Reuters) - Honeywell:

* Honeywell UOP and Exxonmobil announced a technology licensing agreement with Hainan Handi Sunshine Petrochemical Co Ltd

* Honeywell UOP's unicracking technology, Exxonmobil's MSDW catalytic lubes de-waxing technology will be installed at Hainan, China facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: