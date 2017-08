Aug 3 (Reuters) - UGE International Ltd

* Announces agreement to spin-off wind operations

* Terms set out in term sheet will be reflected in a definitive share sale agreement to be entered into among parties

* Purchaser will assume (through acquisition of shares in holdings) all of assets and liabilities owned by sale group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)