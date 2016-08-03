FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Vienna Insurance says prelim H1 pre-tax profit 200 mln eur
August 3, 2016 / 3:01 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Vienna Insurance says prelim H1 pre-tax profit 200 mln eur

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Vienna Insurance Group Ag Wiener Versicherung Gruppe

* Preliminary consolidated profit before taxes of about eur 200mn for first half-year 2016

* Consolidated shareholders' equity will be adjusted due to change in valuation method from currently at-equity consolidated non-profit housing societies.

* Confirms earnings outlook for 2016. Group aims to at least double its profit before taxes up to eur 400mn in 2016

* Most likely from August 2016, participations in nine companies will be fully consolidated and relevant assets, amongst others real estate with a book value of roughly eur 3.5bn, will be included in balance sheet

* These accounting changes have no impact on solvency II ratio

* Group aims to at least double its profit before taxes up to eur 400mn in 2016

* Result is in line with given earnings outlook for financial year 2016

* This amendment is based on official notification of austrian financial market authority (FMA)

* This implies after a first and preliminary review a reduction of profit before taxes by about eur 45mn and of shareholders' equity (own shares and non-controlling interests) by about eur 550 - 580mn for financial year 2015

* Based on preliminary half-year 2016 data, share of non-profit housing societies in shareholders' equity increases by about eur 1bn when fully consolidated

* Management confirms earnings outlook for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

